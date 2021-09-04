© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NFL COACH "PRETTY HIGH NUMBER OF PLAYERS, COACHES THAT HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID WERE VACCINATED
Follow
3
Share
Report
111 views • September 04, 2021
Description from HerbalGurl
NFL head coach of the New England Patriots of the National Football League Bill Belichick trashes Covid vaccines.
"No. You guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that ... the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number. I wouldn't lose sight of that."
NFL head coach of the New England Patriots of the National Football League Bill Belichick trashes Covid vaccines.
"No. You guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that ... the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number. I wouldn't lose sight of that."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.