Afraid of People or Pleasing God? (John 9; Eph 4)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fear of people or praise from God? John 9 tests our hearts; Ephesians 4 shows the worthy walk.
Today Pastor Roderick Webster continues Practical Christian Living in Ephesians 4:1–3 (KJV). Paul’s “I therefore” turns doctrine (ch. 1–3) into daily life (ch. 4–6): humility, meekness, longsuffering, forbearance, and unity in the bond of peace. We also visit John 9 and John 12:42–43—some believed yet kept silent, loving human praise more than God’s. Finally, Titus 2:10 reminds us to adorn the doctrine—live in a way that makes truth beautiful.
Takeaway: Right living needs right doctrine; unity isn’t built by ditching truth but by wearing it with grace.
Scriptures (KJV): Ephesians 4:1–3; Ephesians 1–3 (context); John 9; John 12:42–43; Titus 2:10; 2 Corinthians 4:6.
If this helped, like & share to bless someone today. Subscribe and follow the playlist.
#PracticalChristianLiving #Ephesians4 #AdornTheDoctrine #KJVBible #DailyDevotion
0:00Rejoice & welcome; thanks for sharing
0:28Hymn: “Heavenly Sunlight” (stanza 2; 2 Cor 4:6)
1:39“Jesus is mine”—assurance in Christ
2:02Read Ephesians 4:1–3 (KJV)
2:37Recap: cost of confessing Christ (John 9)
3:42Sabbath controversy & division over Jesus
4:56Parents’ fear of synagogue expulsion
6:21Third interrogation; bold testimony
7:25Loved praise of men more than God (John 12:42–43)
7:48Benefits and obligations of believers
8:16“I therefore” — doctrine → practice
8:44Humility: Paul’s “prisoner of the Lord”
9:11Right doctrine → right living
9:39Titus 2:10: purloining, fidelity, adorn
10:30Why unity can’t ignore doctrine
10:53Tease next: “prisoner of the Lord” focus; closing prayer