Afraid of People or Pleasing God? (John 9; Eph 4)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
0
5 views • 2 days ago

Fear of people or praise from God? John 9 tests our hearts; Ephesians 4 shows the worthy walk.

Today Pastor Roderick Webster continues Practical Christian Living in Ephesians 4:1–3 (KJV). Paul’s “I therefore” turns doctrine (ch. 1–3) into daily life (ch. 4–6): humility, meekness, longsuffering, forbearance, and unity in the bond of peace. We also visit John 9 and John 12:42–43—some believed yet kept silent, loving human praise more than God’s. Finally, Titus 2:10 reminds us to adorn the doctrine—live in a way that makes truth beautiful.
Takeaway: Right living needs right doctrine; unity isn’t built by ditching truth but by wearing it with grace.

Scriptures (KJV): Ephesians 4:1–3; Ephesians 1–3 (context); John 9; John 12:42–43; Titus 2:10; 2 Corinthians 4:6.
If this helped, like & share to bless someone today. Subscribe and follow the playlist.

#PracticalChristianLiving #Ephesians4 #AdornTheDoctrine #KJVBible #DailyDevotion

Keywords
jesusjohnchristian living
Chapters

0:00Rejoice & welcome; thanks for sharing

0:28Hymn: “Heavenly Sunlight” (stanza 2; 2 Cor 4:6)

1:39“Jesus is mine”—assurance in Christ

2:02Read Ephesians 4:1–3 (KJV)

2:37Recap: cost of confessing Christ (John 9)

3:42Sabbath controversy & division over Jesus

4:56Parents’ fear of synagogue expulsion

6:21Third interrogation; bold testimony

7:25Loved praise of men more than God (John 12:42–43)

7:48Benefits and obligations of believers

8:16“I therefore” — doctrine → practice

8:44Humility: Paul’s “prisoner of the Lord”

9:11Right doctrine → right living

9:39Titus 2:10: purloining, fidelity, adorn

10:30Why unity can’t ignore doctrine

10:53Tease next: “prisoner of the Lord” focus; closing prayer

