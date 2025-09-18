Afraid of People or Pleasing God? (John 9; Eph 4)

Fear of people or praise from God? John 9 tests our hearts; Ephesians 4 shows the worthy walk.



Today Pastor Roderick Webster continues Practical Christian Living in Ephesians 4:1–3 (KJV). Paul’s “I therefore” turns doctrine (ch. 1–3) into daily life (ch. 4–6): humility, meekness, longsuffering, forbearance, and unity in the bond of peace. We also visit John 9 and John 12:42–43—some believed yet kept silent, loving human praise more than God’s. Finally, Titus 2:10 reminds us to adorn the doctrine—live in a way that makes truth beautiful.

Takeaway: Right living needs right doctrine; unity isn’t built by ditching truth but by wearing it with grace.



Scriptures (KJV): Ephesians 4:1–3; Ephesians 1–3 (context); John 9; John 12:42–43; Titus 2:10; 2 Corinthians 4:6.

