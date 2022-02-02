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❗️Apparent negotiations taking place between Canadian authorities and truckers - Rebel News video
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130 views • February 02, 2022
❗️Apparent negotiations taking place between Canadian authorities and truckers - Rebel News video
Video shows truckers appealing to the police to join them, as the blockade the border.
Video shows truckers appealing to the police to join them, as the blockade the border.
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