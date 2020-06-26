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WOMAN SCOLDS A COMMISSIONER, DOCTOR, AND COUNTY COUNCIL MEMBERS OVER UNLAWFUL MASK MANDATES (VIDEO)
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44 views • June 26, 2020
This woman in Florida, USA scolds a County Commissioner, a Doctor, and the County Council (Board) Members over unlawful mask mandates. She tells them they sold their souls to evil, and they will have a heavy price to pay for their crimes against humanity. She also brings up the citizen arrests, the devil, God, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state. If more people Wake Up like her, all of this insanity with Mask Wearing, Social Distancing, Contact Tracers, and future Mandatory Vaccines will come to an end. The only reason they are pushing mandatory face masks is to CON the public into thinking the COVID-19 PLANdemic is something real when it is a Complete HOAX, being used to TAKE AWAY MORE FREEDOMS, and GAIN MORE CONTROL. They want the Sheeple to be scared of their own shadows, and they are hopeful they will beg for THE FINAL SOLUTION and the MARK OF THE BEAST when the final push for the NEW WORLD ORDER goes down. The only way to stop the NWO is to say NO to anything the government and MSM tells you, and don't give up any FREEDOMS for any reasons, especially false securities. Nothing is more important that INDIVIDUAL FREEDOMS. If the masses want to wear masks and take shots, that is their freedom to do so, but we also have the freedom to say no without giving up any freedoms that anyone else has too. They are betting if they can FOOL you into wearing face masks, they can also fool you into taking vaccinations and checking into FEMA Prison Camps when they ask you do so.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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