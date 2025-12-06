Israeli airstrikes with US-made bombs killed displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents - During the so-called ‘ceasefire’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💔📹 During the so-called ‘ceasefire’ lauded by US President Donald Trump, VP JD Vance, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Israeli airstrikes with US-made bombs killed displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents.

🚨 Ceasefire a mirage, Gaza depopulation a grim reality
The Gaza ceasefire exists only on paper, argues Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of DC’s Quincy Institute.
🌏 The Israeli strikes at Gaza continue, though at a slower pace
🌏 Between October 10 and December 2, Israel reportedly breached the ceasefire 591 times via airstrikes, artillery, and direct shootings
🌏 During this period, Gaza’s health ministry reported 347 Palestinians killed and 889 injured
🌏 Israeli casualties in Gaza remain unclear, except for the Rafah incident: Israel claims a soldier was killed, but Hamas denies involvement
🌏The ceasefire tilts heavily toward Israel, giving Tel Aviv enough loopholes to sustain its Gaza occupation and launch full-scale attacks, the online outlet notes
Chances of the ceasefire holding? According to RS, slim
🔴 Israeli PM Netanyahu still relies on war to distract from his criminal cases
🔴 His right-wing coalition needs conflict, and he needs the coalition to stay in power
🔴 Overall, RS sees little chance that most of the 20-point plan will be carried out
International stabilization force
🔴 The Trump administration struggles to recruit countries for it
🔴 Why? International actors know Israeli military operations continue despite ceasefire claims
🔴 Disarming Hamas remains a major hurdle: foreign peacemakers can’t handle it, and Arab states avoid it, unwilling to do Israel’s “dirty work"
Meanwhile, Israel continues to make life in Gaza unbearable, allowing only 20% of mandated humanitarian aid trucks through, RS notes, citing the UN Office of Project Services.