Israeli airstrikes with US-made bombs killed displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents - During the so-called ‘ceasefire’

💔📹 During the so-called ‘ceasefire’ lauded by US President Donald Trump, VP JD Vance, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Israeli airstrikes with US-made bombs killed displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents.

Adding:

🚨 Ceasefire a mirage, Gaza depopulation a grim reality

The Gaza ceasefire exists only on paper, argues Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of DC’s Quincy Institute.

🌏 The Israeli strikes at Gaza continue, though at a slower pace

🌏 Between October 10 and December 2, Israel reportedly breached the ceasefire 591 times via airstrikes, artillery, and direct shootings

🌏 During this period, Gaza’s health ministry reported 347 Palestinians killed and 889 injured

🌏 Israeli casualties in Gaza remain unclear, except for the Rafah incident: Israel claims a soldier was killed, but Hamas denies involvement

🌏The ceasefire tilts heavily toward Israel, giving Tel Aviv enough loopholes to sustain its Gaza occupation and launch full-scale attacks, the online outlet notes

Chances of the ceasefire holding? According to RS, slim

🔴 Israeli PM Netanyahu still relies on war to distract from his criminal cases

🔴 His right-wing coalition needs conflict, and he needs the coalition to stay in power

🔴 Overall, RS sees little chance that most of the 20-point plan will be carried out

International stabilization force

🔴 The Trump administration struggles to recruit countries for it

🔴 Why? International actors know Israeli military operations continue despite ceasefire claims

🔴 Disarming Hamas remains a major hurdle: foreign peacemakers can’t handle it, and Arab states avoid it, unwilling to do Israel’s “dirty work"

Meanwhile, Israel continues to make life in Gaza unbearable, allowing only 20% of mandated humanitarian aid trucks through, RS notes, citing the UN Office of Project Services.