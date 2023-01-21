EXPOSED: WEF Behind Gas Stove Ban! - Great Reset's WAR On YOU! - They're Targeting The Grid & Food!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news surrounding the absolutely crazy push to eliminate gas stoves which of course has no basis in logic whatsoever. Nonetheless, environmentalists, people like AOC and Greta among others are calling for a ban on gas stoves as they normalize a carbon credit system.

Who's behind this push to ban gas stoves? Well would you really be surprised if we said it was the World Economic Forum? Doubtful.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recently recommended banning gas stoves. However, the original source of their paper is indeed from the World Economic Forum. Just like the original sources for "15 Minute Cities," carbon credits, covid lockdowns and vaccine passes.

They're showing us their hand before they even make their move.

Remember, the "zero covid policy" in China was just a litmus test for the coming "zero carbon policy" on a global scale.

When the WEF says you shouldn't do something, perhaps it's worth considering doing more than you usually would. So cook a non-bug infested steak on a gas stove tonight!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





