Империя Зла совершила самоубийство (25.02.22) You will never guess why youtube blocked this video!

I recorded this video on the 2nd day of russian full-scale invasion into Ukraine. Guess what "reason" youtube pro-russian suckers found to limit it to 18+? No, not their favorite "hate speech". You will never guess! SEX AND NUDITY!!! Yes, in this video!!! If you find it here, I'll give you $1M ;) And of course the appeal was rejected. Fuck youtube, that's the only "sex" I call for!