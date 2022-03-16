© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arrest Tucker Carlson + Hang Tulsi Gabbard for Treason -- State the Tolerant Authoritarians
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • March 16, 2022
The ladies at "The View," purveying the statist talking points and propaganda, have stated they are believe that Tucker Carlson should be arrested along with Tulsi Gabbard, and mitt Romney, senator of Utah, tweeted that her statements were treasonous, which in the United States, carries the penalty of death.
The sheer ridiculousness of their comments should not be taken lightly as they will become normalized as more and more people call for this. They should be mocked, and laughed at.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The sheer ridiculousness of their comments should not be taken lightly as they will become normalized as more and more people call for this. They should be mocked, and laughed at.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
treasonrussiafirst amendmentthe viewwhoopi goldbergtulsi gabbardus politicsanti-warmitt romneytulsi gabbard mitt romneytulsi gabbard treasonousrussian assetsrussian sympathizersarrest tucker carlsonarrest tulsitreason to the united statesmitt romney treasonmitt romney tweetavoid warneocon establishment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.