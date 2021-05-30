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Human Evolutionary Steps, The Giza Intelligences, Reincarnation,Spirit Form,Billy Meier
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60 views • May 30, 2021
Human Evolutionary Steps, The Giza Intelligence's, Reincarnation,Spirit Form,Billy Meier:
For thousands of years The Giza Intelligence's deceived Earth humankind with religious “miracles” and “visions” of every kind, in order to maintain, and to yet further increase, the religious delusion with the plan of eventually appearing as angels and gods, as they have done in earlier times, and subjugating a voluntarily worshipful Earth humankind. They also had an alternative plan whereby, they would also try to reach their goal by barbaric violence and a third world war. Two thirds of terrestrial humanity would have been annihilated and die a horrible death.
For thousands of years The Giza Intelligence's deceived Earth humankind with religious “miracles” and “visions” of every kind, in order to maintain, and to yet further increase, the religious delusion with the plan of eventually appearing as angels and gods, as they have done in earlier times, and subjugating a voluntarily worshipful Earth humankind. They also had an alternative plan whereby, they would also try to reach their goal by barbaric violence and a third world war. Two thirds of terrestrial humanity would have been annihilated and die a horrible death.
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