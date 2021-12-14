Updates Current Events,Highly Censored information, Circa 2025 Depop Event, Agenda 2030.

Highly Censored information, Circa 2025 Depop Event, Agenda 2030. The great reset and how this all has been prophesied before hand. "IT WAS WRITTEN"



2 Thessalonians Chapter 2

That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.



3Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;



4Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.



5Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?



6And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.



7For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.



8And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:



9Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,



10And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.



11And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:



12That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Daniel 11:31-33

And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall pollute the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the daily sacrifice, and they shall place the abomination that maketh desolate.



32And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.



33And they that understand among the people shall instruct many: yet they shall fall by the sword, and by flame, by captivity, and by spoil, many days.



Daniel Chapter 12

and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.

And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.



3And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.



4But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.



5Then I Daniel looked, and, behold, there stood other two, the one on this side of the bank of the river, and the other on that side of the bank of the river.



6And one said to the man clothed in linen, which was upon the waters of the river, How long shall it be to the end of these wonders?



7And I heard the man clothed in linen, which was upon the waters of the river, when he held up his right hand and his left hand unto heaven, and sware by him that liveth for ever that it shall be for a time, times, and an half; and when he shall have accomplished to scatter the power of the holy people, all these things shall be finished.



8And I heard, but I understood not: then said I, O my Lord, what shall be the end of these things?



9And he said, Go thy way, Daniel: for the words are closed up and sealed till the time of the end.



10Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.



11And from the time that the daily sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination that maketh desolate set up, there shall be a thousand two hundred and ninety days.



12Blessed is he that waiteth, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days.



13But go thou thy way till the end be: for thou shalt rest, and stand in thy lot at the end of the days.