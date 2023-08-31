Jesse Watters with Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Freezing Lines of Control’ and Not Admitting Ukraine to NATO Would End Ukraine War
“I would freeze the current lines of control, I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO. That's enough to get Putin to do the deal.”
https://x.com/ungathegreat/status/1697084083883639156
@UngaTheGreat
