Ramaswamy: ‘Freezing Lines of Control’ and Not Admitting Ukraine to NATO Would End Ukraine War
Published 14 hours ago

Jesse Watters with Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Freezing Lines of Control’ and Not Admitting Ukraine to NATO Would End Ukraine War


“I would freeze the current lines of control, I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO. That's enough to get Putin to do the deal.”


https://x.com/ungathegreat/status/1697084083883639156


@UngaTheGreat

Keywords
jesse wattersukraine warvivek ramaswamy

