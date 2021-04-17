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The Elysium – The Messiah Kingdom of Heaven
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45 views • April 17, 2021
ISAIAH 66: 1 “Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?”
WHO ARE THE REDEEMED 144,000?
The 144,000 are the chosen permanent residents of Elysium (The Kingdom of Heaven), the orbiting paradise where Our Lord's throne is located.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/who-redeemed-144000-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?published=t
WHO ARE THE REDEEMED 144,000?
The 144,000 are the chosen permanent residents of Elysium (The Kingdom of Heaven), the orbiting paradise where Our Lord's throne is located.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/who-redeemed-144000-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?published=t
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