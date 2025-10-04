Erika Kirk, BLACK DEMONS, Herbert & Alberto, War Crimes, War Racket, al C.I.A.eda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-10-02 #222
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #222: 02 October 2025
Topic list:
* Galen-Gene has Charlie Kirk’s “grave” and his VERY INCLUSIVE “church”.
* Irena Zarutska and Charlie Kirk (says Twatter Feds): OUR MODERN ALAMO! ... WTF?
* What do Frank Herbert and Alberto Rivera have in common? (It’s mind-blowing!)
* Revisiting the SUPPOSED arresting of a “U.K. citizen” for Twatting...is it really happening?
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk “WAS ‘raised’ Catholic” but NOW she’s........
* WAR: Japs get “acquitted” for lynching a P-51 pilot.
* John Vincent Scanlan: Xavierian Brothers High School.
* WAR: Lyndon “LBJ” Johnson (and his Jesuit Priest) “de-escalate Vietnam” by escalating it.
* WAR: MORE stories of MILLION dollar missiles being shit.
* John Carpenter and “The Thing From Another World”
* The Fairchild-Republic A-10: a story of incompetence and corruption!
* Is there ANY military tech NOT gifted to Russia???
* WAR: slaughter on Peleliu—what you get when SECRET KEEPERS are in charge.
* Syria’s New President A CIA Bitch
