Erika Kirk, BLACK DEMONS, Herbert & Alberto, War Crimes, War Racket, al C.I.A.eda

SR 2025-10-02 #222

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #222: 02 October 2025

Topic list:

* Galen-Gene has Charlie Kirk’s “grave” and his VERY INCLUSIVE “church”.

* Irena Zarutska and Charlie Kirk (says Twatter Feds): OUR MODERN ALAMO! ... WTF?

* What do Frank Herbert and Alberto Rivera have in common? (It’s mind-blowing!)

* Revisiting the SUPPOSED arresting of a “U.K. citizen” for Twatting...is it really happening?

* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk “WAS ‘raised’ Catholic” but NOW she’s........

* WAR: Japs get “acquitted” for lynching a P-51 pilot.

* John Vincent Scanlan: Xavierian Brothers High School.

* WAR: Lyndon “LBJ” Johnson (and his Jesuit Priest) “de-escalate Vietnam” by escalating it.

* WAR: MORE stories of MILLION dollar missiles being shit.

* John Carpenter and “The Thing From Another World”

* The Fairchild-Republic A-10: a story of incompetence and corruption!

* Is there ANY military tech NOT gifted to Russia???

* WAR: slaughter on Peleliu—what you get when SECRET KEEPERS are in charge.

* Syria’s New President A CIA Bitch

