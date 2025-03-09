What Did Jesus Actually Pay for Our Redemption?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered exactly what price was paid for your redemption? In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the profound and life-changing truth behind the cost of salvation. Discover why redemption wasn't bought with silver or gold, but by something infinitely more precious—the blood of Christ. Learn how this powerful truth impacts your life today, bringing freedom from condemnation and inspiring you to live a life filled with purpose and joy.
Join us as we unpack:
The true meaning and cost of redemption
How Jesus' sacrifice transforms lives
Practical ways to live in gratitude and Christ-likeness
Encouragement to share the gospel worldwide
Don't miss this powerful message—click to subscribe, hit the bell for notifications, and share this message of hope with someone who needs it!
00:00Introduction and Encouragement
00:41The Global Reach of Sharing the Word
01:47The Joy of Redemption
02:58Understanding Redemption
03:08The Price of Redemption
04:29The Precious Blood of Christ
06:34Redemption Through the Sinless One
07:59Living a Christ-Like Life
09:26Conclusion and Call to Share