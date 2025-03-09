BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Did Jesus Actually Pay for Our Redemption?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 month ago

Ever wondered exactly what price was paid for your redemption? In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the profound and life-changing truth behind the cost of salvation. Discover why redemption wasn't bought with silver or gold, but by something infinitely more precious—the blood of Christ. Learn how this powerful truth impacts your life today, bringing freedom from condemnation and inspiring you to live a life filled with purpose and joy.

Join us as we unpack:

    The true meaning and cost of redemption
    How Jesus' sacrifice transforms lives
    Practical ways to live in gratitude and Christ-likeness
    Encouragement to share the gospel worldwide

Don't miss this powerful message—click to subscribe, hit the bell for notifications, and share this message of hope with someone who needs it!

Keywords
bible studyfaithchristian livingredemptionchristian faithblood of jesusjesus sacrificegospel messageliving for christchristlikenesschristian encouragementprecious blood of christpastor roderick webstersalvation explainedcost of salvationwhat is redemptionpurpose of redemption1 peter 1-18-19price of redemptionviral sermonredemption explained
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Encouragement

00:41The Global Reach of Sharing the Word

01:47The Joy of Redemption

02:58Understanding Redemption

03:08The Price of Redemption

04:29The Precious Blood of Christ

06:34Redemption Through the Sinless One

07:59Living a Christ-Like Life

09:26Conclusion and Call to Share

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy