Rogue Ways 2.13 - Christie Jones!
Rogue Ways
Published Sunday

It has been a beautiful journey so far and I am blessed to be joined in the

journeying with a dear friend and a resplendently gorgeous soul entangled in

this human body that I love to hug! Christie Jones is a depth of wisdom

waiting to be shared, a well of integrity that not many embody anymore, and a

skillful practitioner of arts nearly lost to antiquity. She has been a healer

most of her life and has a daunting understanding of the human body in all of

its forms: physical, mental, and spiritual and I can’t wait for her to tell us

all more about it Rokfin: <http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:

[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit




