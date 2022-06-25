Two Year Old Abused To Death CPS And Family Court Horror Leaves Baby Raped And Killed

Stew Peters Show.CPS supports the custody of RAPIST PEDOPHILES.

Kara Witkowski is a mother of two, who was in a sexually abusive relationship with a man named Tom.

After Tom threatened to kill himself and their children together, Kara tried to get full custody of her children, which did not end well.

Instead, Kara’s children were stolen from her, and gifted to Tom and his father.

Kara’s children had both shown explicit evidence of sexual abuse, and no one cared.

CPS did nothing, and due to this sexual abuse, it ended in the death of her two year old son while in full custody of Tom and his father.

This is a tragic story, and needs as much exposure that we can get.

#JusticeForKaraWitkowski

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

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