“Changing gender once a year”. Who is behind the new self-determination law? | 25-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23967

On June 30, the key points
for the new self-determination law in Germany were presented. What is new about
the law is that once a year, anyone over the age of 14 can have their sex entry
and name changed on their own accord. Psychological and medical reports are no
longer mandatory. Numerous doctors are critical. Why is there no open discourse
here, or in many other areas? And why was the UN organization UN WOMAN created
in 2010 and what is its goal? See more about this in this broadcast
👉 https://kla.tv/23967
