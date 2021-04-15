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McAllen, Texas Patriots Rally To Defend America's Border And Support Border Patrol Agents
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20 views • April 15, 2021
Owen Shroyer and his crew attend a press conference in McAllen, Texas- with the border wall just yards behind them- where local patriots call on President Biden to complete President Trump's border wall construction project and ask for listeners to support Texas Border Patrol agents who have been commanded to stand down to defending the southern border by the current administration.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6076102d56165f200e38b7f9
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6076102d56165f200e38b7f9
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