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Healing For The Fractured Soul 65 | Joni Lamb, Daystar & the Unholy Teaching of Submit to Authority
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A diabolical system of control has crept into the Church, especially the charismatic movement called "Submission to Authority"; it has damaged many hearts and minds. The teaching proclaims that for God to promote you, you have to learn to serve and obey your "spiritual leaders humbly." Under this umbrella, the person at the top is only accountable to God himself. This theology is ripe for spiritual abuse, and the Lamb family of Daystar used it to the fullest, with one minister declaring to Joni's son Jonathan, "She is the voice of God to you." Can people be the voice of God to us? Let's discuss. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-65/

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spiritual abusechristian televisiondaystarjoni lambchurch abusemarcus lamb
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