Situation Update, Nov 18, 2022 - BOOM! GOP House announces bombshell investigations into the Biden crime family

0:00 Intro

4:20 Big News

48:30 Crypto Crisis

51:17 Bombshell Story

1:09:53 Bill Holter





- Huge investigations to commence against the Biden crime family cartel

- Corruption, trafficking, money laundering, bribery, conspiracy and more

- We must demand our representatives follow through in 2023

- Dems will become even MORE desperate as they see the walls closing in

- Are Dems now too INCOMPETENT to carry out a false flag operation?

- Huge backlash against rigged elections, rigged financial system, rigged media

- FTX was heavily funding DEPOPULATION science grants: Vaccines, biotech, pandemics

- FTX was run by incompetent weirdos who kept no accurate records on anything

- Sam Bankman-Fried still doesn't believe he did anything wrong

- Common thread of DELUSION: FTX crypto, rigged elections, transgenderism, climate nonsense

- Dems are living in a FANTASY LAND of made-up nonsense, and they think it's REAL!

- True story about the "Chicken Annihilator"

- Interview with Bill Holter





