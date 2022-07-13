Who's Driving the Food Shortages in the World?

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/ -- Click Here to Order the Book

This is the 2nd promotional video for the brand new book that was released on Monday July 4, 2022, Independence Day. Young people are calling it the "Interactive." They love the QR Codes listed throughout the book.



JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM is the most courageous, timely, honest, and needed resource of our time. Truth crushed to Earth by the main stream media is rising!