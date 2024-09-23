What is NOT Coming on Your Deathbed!

Sunday Morning Live 22 September 2024





In this episode, I explore the difficult themes of aging, family dynamics, and the emotional challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia. As my birthday approaches, I reflect on how these conversations about mortality influence our relationships and legacy. We address a listener's question that highlights the harsh realities families face and challenge the notion that aging fosters clarity and connection. Through personal anecdotes, I examine how loss often intensifies emotional distance and complicates family obligations. I emphasize the importance of open dialogue and true intimacy, encouraging listeners to rethink the narratives surrounding death and family love.





