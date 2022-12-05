Welcome To Proverbs Club.Guard You Heart.
Proverbs 4:23 (NIV).
23) Above all else, guard your heart,
for everything you do flows from it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your heart represents your spirit, protect it.
It is your inner self, constantly being modified.
