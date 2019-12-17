5G Problems and Solutions - Jerry Day on The Corbett Report

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34513
Jerry Day of EMFHelpCenter.com joins us today for an information-packed presentation on the status of 5G implementation in the US and around the world. We also discuss what people can do to protect themselves from RF radiation and its associated concerns.