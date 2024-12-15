BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does Elon Musk Know?
The Morgan Report
394 followers
164 views • 4 months ago

What Does Elon Musk Know? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Solar energy is often hailed as a cornerstone of sustainable energy, but relying solely on it to power the entire United States—or the world—is fraught with challenges. While the sun provides an abundant and renewable source of energy, its intermittent nature, high storage requirements, and the vast infrastructure needed to scale it nationwide make it an imperfect standalone solution. Additionally, manufacturing the solar panels required for such an endeavor would demand an estimated 5 billion ounces of silver, a finite resource, raising concerns about resource scarcity and environmental impact. Beyond these material constraints, land use conflicts and the limitations of current energy grids underscore why solar, though essential, cannot shoulder the burden of global energy demands alone.

Watch this video on What Does Elon Musk Know?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption What Does Elon Musk Know?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
