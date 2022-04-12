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THE 'FLU' IS NOT A CONTAGIOUS "VIRAL" DISEASE (THE ROSENAU EXPERIMENT 1918 - 1919)
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555 views • April 12, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
(THE ROSENAU EXPERIMENT 1918 - 1919) The Infectious Myth Busted !
THE 'FLU' (nor the COnVID) IS NOT A CONTAGIOUS "VIRAL" DISEASE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O3jXC9uQiJj/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Have you looked into this study: The Rosenau Experiment, 1918-1919? A study done in Boston, where doctors tried all kinds of stuff to make people and animals sick but failed miserably.
The Infectious Myth Busted:
Part 1: The Rosenau Spanish Flu Experiments (1918) https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/03/the-infectious-myth-busted-part-1-the-rosenau-spanish-flu-experiments-1918/
Part 2: How are “Viruses” Transmitted? They don’t know ! https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/04/the-infectious-myth-busted-part-2-how-are-viruses-transmitted-they-dont-know/
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
Have you looked into John F Enders control for Measles (the same method used for all Virology since 1954, to this day)? His results indistinguishable from the Measles virus test, without adding any tissue from a sickly being. All of it brushed under the rug.
https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/28/enders-polio-paper-1949/
https://viroliegy.com/2021/09/27/enders-measles-paper-1954/
Guide to the John Franklin Enders Papers - Yale University
https://ead-pdfs.library.yale.edu/4495.pdf
Enders, et al. (1957). Measles Virus
A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior
(pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.2105/ajph.47.3.275
Have you looked into Dr Stefan Lanka's recent control? He Sequenced 100% of the sarscov2 without adding any tissue from a sickly person.
(Stephan Lanka) MEASLES Trial, CONTROL EXPERIMENTS;
the FINAL EXPOSURE of CORONA VIRUS FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXXlNA5a6Xvc/
Have you looked into Christine Massey's requests of the CDC, for proof of ANY Virus directly Isolated from a person? PROOF of COVID 'VIRUS' ISOLATION=0; (FOI) FREEDOM of INFORMATION (Dr. Tom Cowan & Christine Massey) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykoPEU5SfLQx/
Have you looked into Kary Mullis explaining why his PCR test is not a diagnostic test? PCR VIRUS-TEST 'USE & INTERPRETATION FRAUD' [EXPOSED] (THE KARY MULLIS COMPILATION) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PLFdQ7aaVAP/
Bunch of people got scurvy on a ship, they all thought Disease, someone ate a lime and presto, disease gone. Just cause you got sick, doesn't mean you got a virus....
Questions posted by Linguistic Constructs/ with some research links by us to enable your further review, if you are new to the subject or to enable family or friends in their understanding... ^^^ >>>
================
Bechamp or Pasteur?: A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec46vqapimsdmnztpsxrfofl6gi5pcmvmiqcptumcno5u6l5jhizo?filename=Ethel%20D.%20Hume%20-%20Bechamp%20or%20Pasteur__%20A%20Lost%20Chapter%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Biology-CreateSpace%20Independent%20Publishing%20Platform%20%282011%29.pdf
================
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 01] 'THE TRAGIC PSEUDOSCIENCE OF SARS-COV-2'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jajyAdPMdzfJ/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 02] 'MONKEY BUSINESS' POLIO, MEASLES & HOW IT ALL BEGAN...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jn9TEz3p5Mcf/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 03] 'THE MASK DEATH': PLAGUE, SMALLPOX & THE 'SPANISH FLU'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Sfsu1Bi2cWu/
(THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 04] 'AIDS': THE DEADLY DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bN7uuUbmfYih/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 05] 'THE PSEUDOSCIENCE of SARS-CoV-2'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0FbYJWglSBk/
==========
[Stephan Lanka] "The Seven Rebuttals of Virology"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgpCGh7iOt0b/
1. The fact of alignment
2. The fact of the lack of control experiments for alignment
3. Alignment is only done by means of mental constructs
4. Viruses have never been seen in a human/animal/plant or in liquids thereof
5. The composition of the structures that are claimed to be viruses, have never been biochemically characterized
6. Electron microscopic images, which are output as viruses, are known typical artifacts or cell specific structures
7. The animal experiments of the virologists refute the virus-existence assertions.
Alternative Etiologies, Other Vaccines, in Public Health Report, Vol. 125, No. 1, Jan/Feb 2010, Supplement 3: Science, Microbiology, and Vaccines in 1918, p.33.
"Some Interesting Though Unsuccessful Attempts to Transmit Influenza Experimentally," in Public Health Reports, Vol. 34, No. 2, 10 January 1919, pp. 33-36.
"Diseases of the Respiratory System: Entry 1377. Experiments to Determine the Mode of Spread of Influenza. Milton J. Rosenau. J.," in Abstracts of Bacteriology, Vol. III, Baltimore: Williams & Wilkins Company, 1919, p. 234.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
(THE ROSENAU EXPERIMENT 1918 - 1919) The Infectious Myth Busted !
THE 'FLU' (nor the COnVID) IS NOT A CONTAGIOUS "VIRAL" DISEASE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O3jXC9uQiJj/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Have you looked into this study: The Rosenau Experiment, 1918-1919? A study done in Boston, where doctors tried all kinds of stuff to make people and animals sick but failed miserably.
The Infectious Myth Busted:
Part 1: The Rosenau Spanish Flu Experiments (1918) https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/03/the-infectious-myth-busted-part-1-the-rosenau-spanish-flu-experiments-1918/
Part 2: How are “Viruses” Transmitted? They don’t know ! https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/04/the-infectious-myth-busted-part-2-how-are-viruses-transmitted-they-dont-know/
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
Have you looked into John F Enders control for Measles (the same method used for all Virology since 1954, to this day)? His results indistinguishable from the Measles virus test, without adding any tissue from a sickly being. All of it brushed under the rug.
https://viroliegy.com/2021/10/28/enders-polio-paper-1949/
https://viroliegy.com/2021/09/27/enders-measles-paper-1954/
Guide to the John Franklin Enders Papers - Yale University
https://ead-pdfs.library.yale.edu/4495.pdf
Enders, et al. (1957). Measles Virus
A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior
(pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.2105/ajph.47.3.275
Have you looked into Dr Stefan Lanka's recent control? He Sequenced 100% of the sarscov2 without adding any tissue from a sickly person.
(Stephan Lanka) MEASLES Trial, CONTROL EXPERIMENTS;
the FINAL EXPOSURE of CORONA VIRUS FARCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXXlNA5a6Xvc/
Have you looked into Christine Massey's requests of the CDC, for proof of ANY Virus directly Isolated from a person? PROOF of COVID 'VIRUS' ISOLATION=0; (FOI) FREEDOM of INFORMATION (Dr. Tom Cowan & Christine Massey) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykoPEU5SfLQx/
Have you looked into Kary Mullis explaining why his PCR test is not a diagnostic test? PCR VIRUS-TEST 'USE & INTERPRETATION FRAUD' [EXPOSED] (THE KARY MULLIS COMPILATION) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PLFdQ7aaVAP/
Bunch of people got scurvy on a ship, they all thought Disease, someone ate a lime and presto, disease gone. Just cause you got sick, doesn't mean you got a virus....
Questions posted by Linguistic Constructs/ with some research links by us to enable your further review, if you are new to the subject or to enable family or friends in their understanding... ^^^ >>>
================
Bechamp or Pasteur?: A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec46vqapimsdmnztpsxrfofl6gi5pcmvmiqcptumcno5u6l5jhizo?filename=Ethel%20D.%20Hume%20-%20Bechamp%20or%20Pasteur__%20A%20Lost%20Chapter%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Biology-CreateSpace%20Independent%20Publishing%20Platform%20%282011%29.pdf
================
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 01] 'THE TRAGIC PSEUDOSCIENCE OF SARS-COV-2'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jajyAdPMdzfJ/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 02] 'MONKEY BUSINESS' POLIO, MEASLES & HOW IT ALL BEGAN...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jn9TEz3p5Mcf/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 03] 'THE MASK DEATH': PLAGUE, SMALLPOX & THE 'SPANISH FLU'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Sfsu1Bi2cWu/
(THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 04] 'AIDS': THE DEADLY DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bN7uuUbmfYih/
THE VIRAL DELUSION [EP: 05] 'THE PSEUDOSCIENCE of SARS-CoV-2'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0FbYJWglSBk/
==========
[Stephan Lanka] "The Seven Rebuttals of Virology"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgpCGh7iOt0b/
1. The fact of alignment
2. The fact of the lack of control experiments for alignment
3. Alignment is only done by means of mental constructs
4. Viruses have never been seen in a human/animal/plant or in liquids thereof
5. The composition of the structures that are claimed to be viruses, have never been biochemically characterized
6. Electron microscopic images, which are output as viruses, are known typical artifacts or cell specific structures
7. The animal experiments of the virologists refute the virus-existence assertions.
Alternative Etiologies, Other Vaccines, in Public Health Report, Vol. 125, No. 1, Jan/Feb 2010, Supplement 3: Science, Microbiology, and Vaccines in 1918, p.33.
"Some Interesting Though Unsuccessful Attempts to Transmit Influenza Experimentally," in Public Health Reports, Vol. 34, No. 2, 10 January 1919, pp. 33-36.
"Diseases of the Respiratory System: Entry 1377. Experiments to Determine the Mode of Spread of Influenza. Milton J. Rosenau. J.," in Abstracts of Bacteriology, Vol. III, Baltimore: Williams & Wilkins Company, 1919, p. 234.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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