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Torchwood Day 1 - We are Coming
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97 views • September 05, 2021
If you've watched the UTOPIA Mash-up series, then this one is on a similar topic, and as usual, features other TV shows and movies to show you the repeating motifs, and themes you'll see again and again. Is it just artistic licence or are movies and TV shows pre-programming the viewer for predictable outcomes?
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