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U.S. Senate Crushes Biden Mandates
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130 views • December 12, 2021
Biden Vaccine Mandates were crushed by the U.S. Senate with even Rino Mitt Romney voting against the totalitarian decrees. Hope for humanity springs from the ashes as both the courts and the congress have rejected mandatory vaccinations for Americans. You will be inspired by these debate highlights from the floor of the Senate Chamber.
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