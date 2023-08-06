Create New Account
Communist VAXX pushing actor hospitalized by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Michael Rapaport July 23, 2021
"What Dat Tail Do?
Where’s my tail at?
I’m vaccinated and I still haven’t gotten my tail.
Where’s the tail at?
The Pandemic Pied Piper is still here going strong on the new I Am Rapaport Podcast"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=2018915291589792
###
July 5, 2022
"I’m GOOD to GO now, but I’ve been in the Hospital with pneumonia for the last 5 days.
I’m FINE & OUT now, but it was wacky.
New I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast breaks the entire experience down here"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/MichaelRapaportOfficial/posts/pfbid02QDsEU38nPGjrhjxbdwfsMCT9H7b8dr3qJYJcz4A4xUs3L9SyjJDp3xoCNJRS567Pl
###
Carly Simon: "You're So Vain"

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
commiemichael rapaportpneumoniarapaport

