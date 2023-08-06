Communist VAXX pushing actor hospitalized by VAXX poison injections

Michael Rapaport July 23, 2021
"What Dat Tail Do?
Where’s my tail at?
I’m vaccinated and I still haven’t gotten my tail.
Where’s the tail at?
The Pandemic Pied Piper is still here going strong on the new I Am Rapaport Podcast"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=2018915291589792
###
July 5, 2022
"I’m GOOD to GO now, but I’ve been in the Hospital with pneumonia for the last 5 days.
I’m FINE & OUT now, but it was wacky.
New I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast breaks the entire experience down here"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/MichaelRapaportOfficial/posts/pfbid02QDsEU38nPGjrhjxbdwfsMCT9H7b8dr3qJYJcz4A4xUs3L9SyjJDp3xoCNJRS567Pl
###
Carly Simon: "You're So Vain"
Mirrored - bootcamp
