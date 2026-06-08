Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | June 4, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes on June 4, 2026, where Seth Jarvis tallied a power-play goal for the Hurricanes and Mark Stone scored a goal on the backhand for the Golden Knights
00:00 1st Period
01:49 2nd Period
04:39 3rd Period
10:28 Overtime