DTR S3 Ep 201: Bigfoot
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published Friday

We have been told for over a hundred years that a yeti creature from prehistoric times has survived tens of thousands if not millions of years unseen by man. Today we explore the realities of such a claim. Enjoy.

yetisasquatchbig foot

