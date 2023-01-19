Create New Account
Kash Patel exposes the incestuous ties of Deep State operatives on Bannon's War Room
216 views
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Kash warns that Joe Biden is not our target. The administrative state (the deep state) is the real target. The ENTIRE corrupt establishment of government gangsters. 

All the ‘government gangsters’ are tied together and they use the same law firms over & over to hide their crimes.


Keywords
deep statewar roomsteve bannongovernment gangsterskash patel

