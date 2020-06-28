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GLOBALISM: COMMUNISM THROUGH THE COVID BACK DOOR - RED ICE TV (VIDEO)
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316 views • June 28, 2020
GLOBALISM and so-called GLOBAL ISSUES are the CON JOB to get you to give up your INDIVIDUAL FREEDOMS. The United Nations is the ENEMY. COMMUNISM is the NEW WORLD ORDER goal. DEPOPULATION by VACCINATION is the method. Whenever anyone tries to CONvince you to put the GOOD OF THE RICH over the GOOD OF THE MANY, tell them to GO FUCK THEMSELVES! Never ever give up an OUNCE OF FREEDOM to any of these Illuminati New World Order jackasses. When they talk their depopulation goals, tell them to get in the front of the line. The COVID-19 PLANdemic is a COMPLETE HOAX. Don't fall for the lie. Refuse to wear a mask. Don't fear the boogeyman, their is no Flu Virus to fear. Prep for the upcoming battle. Don't be caught off-guard, you are going to have to defend in place, or you will be BEHEADED IN A FEMA PRISON CAMP. You have been warned, over and over again now. Don't give into PEER PRESSURE, don't be FOOLED, don't agree to the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda; because, YOUR LIFE AND FREEDOMS DEPEND ON NOT GIVING IN...
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
NEW WORLD ORDER RISING - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ddbba4fa-ddf4-4257-b980-4bb180a53883
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
Red Ice TV
https://redice.tv/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
NEW WORLD ORDER RISING - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ddbba4fa-ddf4-4257-b980-4bb180a53883
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
Red Ice TV
https://redice.tv/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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