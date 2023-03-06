Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Sherri Tennpenny | Morning Coffee with Dr T
306 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


DrSherriTenpenny

"""Open forum Discussion with Dr T - come learn from a live studio audience as they ask Dr. T


pressing questions that you have all been wondering about.""

Topics:
- hair loss
- diet
- remedies

sponsors:
Dr. T's Detox Protocol: www.drtenpenny.com/poisoncontrol
GET 82% OFF your 1st bottle of Zeolite Metal Detox go here: https://drtenpenny.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020/
Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/
10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST: https://www.shoptenpenny.com/
up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at: www.mypillow.com"


Keywords
healthremediesenergy medicinehair lossinjectiondrsherritenpennycovid shotdr sherri tennpennymorning coffee with dr t

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket