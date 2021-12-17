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General Flynn | Why Controlled Depression Is Pushed by Elites | Amanda Grace On Power of Prophecy
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120 views • December 17, 2021
General Flynn shares why the elites and globalists are trying to kill the middleclass of America, individual property ownership, the value of the dollar and the religious community.
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Fight Against Election Fraud:
www.TheAmericaProject.com
www.AmericasFuture.net
Get Involved, Don’t Sit Back and “Trust the Plan”
Learn More About Amanda Grace and Ark of Grace Ministries Today At:
https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
Jack Dorsey the founder of Twitter now says, “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.” – Jack Dorsey (Founder of Twitter) - Read his Tweet – https://twitter.com/jack/status/1451733913961783299?s=20
“I don’t know about long-term, but short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure.” – Elon Musk (The world’s wealthiest man who is now worth $292.6 billion as of 2021) – Read his Tweet – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1452794178811965450?s=20
“When will the cause of #inflation be accurately identified by the media as money printing by the #federalreserve ? Keep buying undervalued physical #gold & #silver and exit #USD and other fiat currencies.” – James Turk (Best-selling author of The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets)
“Biden & Fed RIPPING OFF POOR PEOPLE. US sliding into depression. BIDEN & FED need inflation to prevent New Depression. Inflation rips off the poor. Inflation makes rich richer. Biden and Fed corrupt. Prepare: Giant crash then new depression. Be smart Buy, gold, silver Bitcoin.” – Robert Kiyosaki (The the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad book series) https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1454290976608952323?s=20
“You need to have a piece of that portfolio that will do well with accelerated inflation, so you would want a percentage in gold and commodities.” – Tony Robbins (Best-selling author, speaker and success coach) - https://www.tonyrobbins.com/wealth-lifestyle/the-end-of-the-bull-market/30/
“Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.” – President Ronald Reagan
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Fight Against Election Fraud:
www.TheAmericaProject.com
www.AmericasFuture.net
Get Involved, Don’t Sit Back and “Trust the Plan”
Learn More About Amanda Grace and Ark of Grace Ministries Today At:
https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
Jack Dorsey the founder of Twitter now says, “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.” – Jack Dorsey (Founder of Twitter) - Read his Tweet – https://twitter.com/jack/status/1451733913961783299?s=20
“I don’t know about long-term, but short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure.” – Elon Musk (The world’s wealthiest man who is now worth $292.6 billion as of 2021) – Read his Tweet – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1452794178811965450?s=20
“When will the cause of #inflation be accurately identified by the media as money printing by the #federalreserve ? Keep buying undervalued physical #gold & #silver and exit #USD and other fiat currencies.” – James Turk (Best-selling author of The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets)
“Biden & Fed RIPPING OFF POOR PEOPLE. US sliding into depression. BIDEN & FED need inflation to prevent New Depression. Inflation rips off the poor. Inflation makes rich richer. Biden and Fed corrupt. Prepare: Giant crash then new depression. Be smart Buy, gold, silver Bitcoin.” – Robert Kiyosaki (The the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad book series) https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1454290976608952323?s=20
“You need to have a piece of that portfolio that will do well with accelerated inflation, so you would want a percentage in gold and commodities.” – Tony Robbins (Best-selling author, speaker and success coach) - https://www.tonyrobbins.com/wealth-lifestyle/the-end-of-the-bull-market/30/
“Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.” – President Ronald Reagan
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