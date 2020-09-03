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Another Urban Military Training Downtown LA, & Pentagon's Dystopian Future; 1 Particular Comment (MIRRORED)
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410 views • September 03, 2020
Another Urban Military Training Downtown LA, & Pentagon's Dystopian Future; 1 Particular Comment (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/8vfi1OETL9s

That dystopian future that our military is preparing for will come about because they will bring it about. In part, it's why cities are defunding the police, it's why our 'leaders' are inciting violence, its why we already hear MSM repeating the 'election chaos' reports.

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http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/chicago-portland-baltimore-the-things-we-have-been-warned-about-are-now-starting-to-happen-everywhere

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portland-mayor-tells-neighbors-hes-moving-after-blm-riots-outside-condo

Portland crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T5O6YiU86s

https://www.aier.org/article/will-you-choose-freedom/

https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night

https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night

Pentagon video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KmOYsMLprI

https://saraacarter.com/occupy-lafayette-square-protestors-planning-50-day-white-house-siege-say-things-could-turn-very-ugly/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/demand-insane-nyc-movers-turn-people-away-suburban-rural-housing-snagged-big-city-covid

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW:-
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/130101https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night8118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night


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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
militaryintimidationtyrannyoccupationdrillsurbanposse comitatus
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