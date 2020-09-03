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Another Urban Military Training Downtown LA, & Pentagon's Dystopian Future; 1 Particular Comment (MIRRORED)
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410 views • September 03, 2020
Another Urban Military Training Downtown LA, & Pentagon's Dystopian Future; 1 Particular Comment (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/8vfi1OETL9s
That dystopian future that our military is preparing for will come about because they will bring it about. In part, it's why cities are defunding the police, it's why our 'leaders' are inciting violence, its why we already hear MSM repeating the 'election chaos' reports.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
lbry.tv - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/chicago-portland-baltimore-the-things-we-have-been-warned-about-are-now-starting-to-happen-everywhere
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portland-mayor-tells-neighbors-hes-moving-after-blm-riots-outside-condo
Portland crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T5O6YiU86s
https://www.aier.org/article/will-you-choose-freedom/
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
Pentagon video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KmOYsMLprI
https://saraacarter.com/occupy-lafayette-square-protestors-planning-50-day-white-house-siege-say-things-could-turn-very-ugly/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/demand-insane-nyc-movers-turn-people-away-suburban-rural-housing-snagged-big-city-covid
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW:-
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/130101https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night8118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/8vfi1OETL9s
That dystopian future that our military is preparing for will come about because they will bring it about. In part, it's why cities are defunding the police, it's why our 'leaders' are inciting violence, its why we already hear MSM repeating the 'election chaos' reports.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
lbry.tv - https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/chicago-portland-baltimore-the-things-we-have-been-warned-about-are-now-starting-to-happen-everywhere
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portland-mayor-tells-neighbors-hes-moving-after-blm-riots-outside-condo
Portland crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T5O6YiU86s
https://www.aier.org/article/will-you-choose-freedom/
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
Pentagon video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KmOYsMLprI
https://saraacarter.com/occupy-lafayette-square-protestors-planning-50-day-white-house-siege-say-things-could-turn-very-ugly/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/demand-insane-nyc-movers-turn-people-away-suburban-rural-housing-snagged-big-city-covid
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW:-
https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/130101https://twitter.com/luckycrickey/status/1301018118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night8118454607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301019515556257792%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thedrive.com%2Fthe-war-zone%2F36124%2Fheres-what-those-black-helicopters-were-doing-ripping-around-downtown-los-angeles-last-night
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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