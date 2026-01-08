"Islamahoma" - 'Intentional' S2E26 Thursday 1-8-26 'Live'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's Guest: David Oldham
Broken Arrow Oklahoma – population: 113, 540 – ‘rural America’. The newest spot for a mosque? Well, let's see: approval by planning commission: check! The land is owned by North American Islamic Trust (NAIT): hmmmm. Throw in their roots to the Muslim Students Association (also called the ‘Muslim Student Union’) and its affiliation with the Islamic Society of North America. Time to get Intentional . . .
