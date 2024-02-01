Is God Intolerant by Choosing a Special People?

Judgment Day! Radio Discussion
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/gods-selection-special-people-intolerance
More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Tom: Thanks, Gary. In this our opening segment of Search the Scriptures, we are continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s latest book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations. We’re in chapter 12, titled “Some Important Distinctions.” What about evangelical Christians? Why do you, in the book, call them “Israel’s true friends?”
Dave: Well, Tom, let me just briefly comment on what you just said, because some people may have misunderstood, or don’t know: Why would this be of such importance for Jews to know the distinction between evangelical Christians and Roman Catholics? Because it was the Roman Catholic Church that led the Crusades. They had two crusades. They slaughtered Jews all across Europe. They chased the Jews into the synagogues, set it ablaze when they took Jerusalem. They’ve been persecuting Jews down through the centuries. It was the popes who first put the Jews in ghettos, made them wear an identifying…
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.