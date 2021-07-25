7/25/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR Video (Excerpt): The Flood in Henan Is Man-Made; Fellow Fighters in China Shall Prepare for the Incoming Disasters

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The extremely tragic flood in Henan is in fact man-made, with the CCP discharging the reservoirs in advance without any warning. Fellow fighters inside China shall get prepared to survive in the upcoming disasters and the second round of virus released by the CCP