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Arthur Firstenberg - 5G, Birds, Bees, and Humanity (en anglais sous-titres en anglais)
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9 views • May 23, 2020
Import 12 mai 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpdJ_t5XMvw
Chaine YT Multerland : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMzYX8lt0TpEEhV2i1DbU7Q
Cf. aussi : http://www.cielvoile.fr/2020/05/arthur-firstenberg-resiliez-votre-abonnement-telephone-portable-d-ici-le-21-juin-2020.html?utm_source=_ob_email&utm_medium=_ob_notification&utm_campaign=_ob_pushmail
Description vidéo d'origine :
The soundtrack of the video is from the audio recording of Arthur Firstenberg's lecture at the Symposium regarding 5G, Birds, Bees, and Humanity, on August 12, 2018 in Taos, New Mexico, USA: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/taos-new-mexico/
The video is a presentation created by Antoinette Janssen, Norway.
Website Symposium, Taos, New Mexico:
https://holdmyticket.com/event/320891-exposed-a-symposium-regarding-5g-birds-bees-and-humanity
𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒
1. 𝐶𝑜𝑝𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑜 𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒𝑟: 𝐴𝑛𝑡𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒 𝐽𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑛
https://multerland.wordpress.com/contact/
2. Other conditions connected with the copyrights:
2A. Part of the conditions are two PDF files (scroll down). The PDF2 file contains all the important details about the legal terms of copyrights of used photo files and videos, and sharing.
2B. The other conditions are:
NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
2C. The thumbnail, a self created composition, is an essential, aesthetic part of the video.
3. The concept of the video, the production design, all preparatory work: search for the right photos and videos, editing them, resizing, downloading, creating clips out of videos; the subtitles, all the many many hours of concentration and thinking, searching for a perfect result, occupied by it even when not editing, all is the work of one person. The estimated total of hours needed to create the video is 280.
4. All for the Earth, and.... to spread Arthur Firstenberg's deep knowledge and insights about the hidden dangers of wireless radiation, his brilliant way to explain science in an understandable way, to all human beings, and without any payment: the profit of his book "The Invisible Rainbow, a history of electricity and life" is used to fund a lawsuit to Stop 5G. Information about donations can be found in PDF 1.
5. For questions about a license to copy and upload/use the video: https://multerland.wordpress.com/contact/
6. Permission to copy and publish the video is granted to: Klagemauer.TV
~
VIDEO INFORMATION
PDF 1: lecture information and links
https://multerland.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/lecture_arthur_firstenberg.pdf
PDF 2: list of used photos and videos
https://multerland.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/lecturelinks.pdf
The chapters in the lecture:
01. 00:15 The story of the monkey and the jar of peanuts
02. 01:47 The irradiation by cell phones and cell towers - responsibilities
03. 03:59 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
04. 11:26 WiFi refugees
05. 13:05 EHS
06. 15:38 Conflict-minerals in your cell phone
07. 23:37 All in order to serve YOU
08. 24:58 5G – Intensification of the destruction
09. 27:19 LiFi – a Trojan horse
10. 28:44 Space: enormous fleets of 5G satellites in low and medium orbit
11. 31:04 What will this do to earth and every living thing on earth?
12. 32:57 The global electrical circuit
13. 35:08 «We»
NEWSLETTERS INTERNATIONAL APPEAL:
https://multerland.wordpress.com/international-appeal/newsletters/
Chaine YT Multerland : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMzYX8lt0TpEEhV2i1DbU7Q
Cf. aussi : http://www.cielvoile.fr/2020/05/arthur-firstenberg-resiliez-votre-abonnement-telephone-portable-d-ici-le-21-juin-2020.html?utm_source=_ob_email&utm_medium=_ob_notification&utm_campaign=_ob_pushmail
Description vidéo d'origine :
The soundtrack of the video is from the audio recording of Arthur Firstenberg's lecture at the Symposium regarding 5G, Birds, Bees, and Humanity, on August 12, 2018 in Taos, New Mexico, USA: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/taos-new-mexico/
The video is a presentation created by Antoinette Janssen, Norway.
Website Symposium, Taos, New Mexico:
https://holdmyticket.com/event/320891-exposed-a-symposium-regarding-5g-birds-bees-and-humanity
𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒
1. 𝐶𝑜𝑝𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑜 𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒𝑟: 𝐴𝑛𝑡𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒 𝐽𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑛
https://multerland.wordpress.com/contact/
2. Other conditions connected with the copyrights:
2A. Part of the conditions are two PDF files (scroll down). The PDF2 file contains all the important details about the legal terms of copyrights of used photo files and videos, and sharing.
2B. The other conditions are:
NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.
NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.
2C. The thumbnail, a self created composition, is an essential, aesthetic part of the video.
3. The concept of the video, the production design, all preparatory work: search for the right photos and videos, editing them, resizing, downloading, creating clips out of videos; the subtitles, all the many many hours of concentration and thinking, searching for a perfect result, occupied by it even when not editing, all is the work of one person. The estimated total of hours needed to create the video is 280.
4. All for the Earth, and.... to spread Arthur Firstenberg's deep knowledge and insights about the hidden dangers of wireless radiation, his brilliant way to explain science in an understandable way, to all human beings, and without any payment: the profit of his book "The Invisible Rainbow, a history of electricity and life" is used to fund a lawsuit to Stop 5G. Information about donations can be found in PDF 1.
5. For questions about a license to copy and upload/use the video: https://multerland.wordpress.com/contact/
6. Permission to copy and publish the video is granted to: Klagemauer.TV
~
VIDEO INFORMATION
PDF 1: lecture information and links
https://multerland.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/lecture_arthur_firstenberg.pdf
PDF 2: list of used photos and videos
https://multerland.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/lecturelinks.pdf
The chapters in the lecture:
01. 00:15 The story of the monkey and the jar of peanuts
02. 01:47 The irradiation by cell phones and cell towers - responsibilities
03. 03:59 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
04. 11:26 WiFi refugees
05. 13:05 EHS
06. 15:38 Conflict-minerals in your cell phone
07. 23:37 All in order to serve YOU
08. 24:58 5G – Intensification of the destruction
09. 27:19 LiFi – a Trojan horse
10. 28:44 Space: enormous fleets of 5G satellites in low and medium orbit
11. 31:04 What will this do to earth and every living thing on earth?
12. 32:57 The global electrical circuit
13. 35:08 «We»
NEWSLETTERS INTERNATIONAL APPEAL:
https://multerland.wordpress.com/international-appeal/newsletters/
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