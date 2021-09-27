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Richard D Hall joined by Iain Davis to discuss the fraudulent nature of this scamdemic and his latest book
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144 views • September 27, 2021
Richard D Hall joined by Iain Davis to discuss the fraudulent nature of this scamdemic and his latest book
Second segment of part One
To watch the entire interview please use the links below
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=2&gen=99
part 2
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=3&gen=99
part 3
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=4&gen=99
Second segment of part One
To watch the entire interview please use the links below
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=2&gen=99
part 2
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=3&gen=99
part 3
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=290&;part=4&gen=99
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