Banana Republic Territory
Son of the Republic
The Constitutional Republic Is Dead

* The most dangerous threat to our civilization is the modern ‘progressive’.

* The left has fully weaponized the police state.

* The only question now is: can we resurrect it?

* You are not safe from these commies.

* They are tragically devious, but tactically ingenious.

* There is an opportunity to save this country.

* It is worth fighting for — and there is no excuse to give up.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v37u617-the-republic-is-dead-ep.-2067-08152023.html

