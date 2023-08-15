Banana Republic Territory

The Constitutional Republic Is Dead
* The most dangerous threat to our civilization is the modern ‘progressive’.
* The left has fully weaponized the police state.
* The only question now is: can we resurrect it?
* You are not safe from these commies.
* They are tragically devious, but tactically ingenious.
* There is an opportunity to save this country.
* It is worth fighting for — and there is no excuse to give up.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 15 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v37u617-the-republic-is-dead-ep.-2067-08152023.html
