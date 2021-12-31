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In Memory Of The Vaxxed - RIP
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160 views • December 31, 2021
No words and no lies can for long hide the truth - top athletes and tens of thousands of people who have been vaccinated, have experienced severe reactions - including sudden death. May they Rest In Peace. If you know people with children, please consider passing on the link.
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