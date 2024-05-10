Create New Account
May 2nd House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses
alltheworldsastage
Published 15 hours ago


May 2nd House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuseshttps://www.c-span.org/video/?535288-8/house-debate-combating-antisemitism-college-campuses


May 2 2024

U.S. House of Representatives

House Debate on Combating Antisemitism on College Campuses


House lawmakers debated legislation to combat antisemitism on college campuses. It requires the Education Department to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

