Me (Heavy) Fred Again.... Fully Awake

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/C95z1OUXpPM
Pro 3:13 Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.
Pro 3:14 For the merchandise of it is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold.
Pro 3:15 She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.
Pro 3:16 Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honour.
Pro 3:17 Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace.
Pro 3:18 She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her.
ME (HEAVY) FRED AGAIN.... LYRICS
Do you feel like talkin'?
I feel like bein' open
I feel my thoughts run around each evening
But I'm glad I'm feelin'
I wanna run in there and steal you out
Unplug the wires and kiss your mouth
You don't need another whiteboard evening
But I need you breathin'
Before my needs
She's all I need
It won't be long
And I know you're holding on
I'm so tired of being strong
But I don't want you to see this face
It's time to be brave (I've been standing here)
So I pray for the same thing each evenin'
My baby's healin'
Before my needs
She's all I need
I know you're holdin' on
And it won't be long
I'm so tired of being strong
I found you exploding
I found you beautiful
I don't know a thing that could feel more heavy
Babe, I'm ready