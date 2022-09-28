Former NFL Player Dwight Smith EXPOSES The NFL Being RIGGED! The game aint decided on the field

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Jim Crenshaw
September 23, 2022
Listen to a former player spill the beans about the NFL being ENTERTAINMENT and the outcomes of the games are NOT decided on the field. The games are for entertainment purposes.
Source: Jake The Asshole: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OwJ0lmUM98A8/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaBlBitdmSVe/