Former NFL Player Dwight Smith EXPOSES The NFL Being RIGGED! The game aint decided on the field

Jim Crenshaw
September 23, 2022
Listen to a former player spill the beans about the NFL being ENTERTAINMENT and the outcomes of the games are NOT decided on the field. The games are for entertainment purposes.
Source: Jake The Asshole: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OwJ0lmUM98A8/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaBlBitdmSVe/
