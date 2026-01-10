Road Rash (1996, Saturn)

Road Rash is a racing game originally developed by The Advanced Technology Group, Monkey Do Productions and New Level Software for the 3DO. It was ported to the Saturn by Buzz Puppet and Electronic Arts, and published by Electronics Arts (in North America, Australia and Europe), Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil) and Electronic Arts Victor (in Japan). The game also came out for PC and Playstation).

The game is a remake of the Mega Drive/ Genesis game Road Rash. Insetad of 2D graphics, the game uses real-time 3D for the courses, combined with scaled sprites for objects. It features FMV cutscenes between the races.

Yo uplay a biker competing in illegal street races against other "Road Rashers". The game features a career mode and an arcade mode. In the latter, you simply pick a course and a level to play, while in career mode, you pick one out of several characters and race for price money to buy new bikes.

The game is played from a third-person view. You can accelerate, brake and attack with kicks and punches. It also possible to obtain weapons like chains. Both you and your bike have health which goes down when hit or crashing into things. Your health will regerate over time, but not your bike. If any of both goes down completely, you loose. If fall off your bike, you have to manually walk back to it and pick it up. If you fall off near a police patrol, you get arrested and need to pay a fee.





