BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Road Rash (1996, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 23 hours ago

Road Rash is a racing game originally developed by The Advanced Technology Group, Monkey Do Productions and New Level Software for the 3DO. It was ported to the Saturn by Buzz Puppet and Electronic Arts, and published by Electronics Arts (in North America, Australia and Europe), Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil) and Electronic Arts Victor (in Japan). The game also came out for PC and Playstation).

The game is a remake of the Mega Drive/ Genesis game Road Rash. Insetad of 2D graphics, the game uses real-time 3D for the courses, combined with scaled sprites for objects. It features FMV cutscenes between the races.

Yo uplay a biker competing in illegal street races against other "Road Rashers". The game features a career mode and an arcade mode. In the latter, you simply pick a course and a level to play, while in career mode, you pick one out of several characters and race for price money to buy new bikes.

The game is played from a third-person view. You can accelerate, brake and attack with kicks and punches. It also possible to obtain weapons like chains. Both you and your bike have health which goes down when hit or crashing into things. Your health will regerate over time, but not your bike. If any of both goes down completely, you loose. If fall off your bike, you have to manually walk back to it and pick it up. If you fall off near a police patrol, you get arrested and need to pay a fee.


Keywords
sega saturnelectronic artsracing gamebuzz puppet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk&#8217;s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

Belle Carter
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Belle Carter
Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Zoey Sky
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy