Cringe

More Shitty news:

"Police recover a stolen and swallowed Fabergé pendant after a 6-day wait for it to reappear": A man swallowed a Fabergé egg and spent six days going to the bathroom under police supervision.

"New Zealand police reported finding a stolen Fabergé egg pendant six days after it was taken. Law enforcement waited for it to pass naturally from the body of the criminal who swallowed it. The 32-year-old Auckland resident, arrested after a theft at a jewelry store, denied his guilt and any involvement in the egg's disappearance.

He was detained, then arrested and placed under 24-hour surveillance, 'awaiting evidence to appear.' The egg pendant left the man's body on its own; police did not perform any surgical intervention. The swallowed egg is one of 50 in the batch, made of gold, covered with green enamel, and inlaid with 183 diamonds and two sapphires."