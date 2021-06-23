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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1157 - Savannah Heidi Walker - Report on sentencing
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26 views • June 23, 2021
Hightower stabbed his girlfriend Heidi in the neck, then watched her bleed to death, before using a pillow to smother her 4-year-old daughter Savannah. He then put their bodies in an abandoned house, which he set on fire.
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