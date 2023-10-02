Finally, the elite 47th brigade of Ukraine withdrew from Rabotino

Driven to "despair" due to heavy losses in the confrontation with Russian forces, the elite 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was forced to withdraw from Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. The army's refusal was due to increasing casualties in a difficult combat mission under a strong Russian offensive, supported by ground attacks and aviation.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.