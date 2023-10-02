Create New Account
Finally, the elite 47th brigade of Ukraine withdrew from Rabotino
The Prisoner
Driven to "despair" due to heavy losses in the confrontation with Russian forces, the elite 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was forced to withdraw from Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. The army's refusal was due to increasing casualties in a difficult combat mission under a strong Russian offensive, supported by ground attacks and aviation.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

